Pueblo elementary students get chance to help with endangered black-footed ferret release

Published 4:46 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, some 4th-grade students from Pueblo D60's Morton Elementary got the chance to help restore one of the most endangered mammals in North America, the black-footed ferret.

The students joined Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) biologists to help release a ferret into a prairie dog burrow on the short-grass prairie the ferrets call home.

According to CPW, the ferret that was released was a descendant of seven ferrets rescued from a ranch in Wyoming in 1986. Black-footed ferrets were thought extinct until that population in Wyoming was discovered.

Read more about the black-footed ferret's reintroduction to Colorado here.

Tyler Dumas

