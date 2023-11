PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says the man pictured above was involved in a home invasion somewhere in the county on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

No further information about the man or the alleged crime has been released at this time.

If you know who this man is, the PCSO asks that you contact them at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.