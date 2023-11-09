Powell reinforces Fed’s cautious approach toward further interest rate hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Fed is in no hurry to further raise its benchmark interest rate, given evidence that inflation pressures are continuing to ease at a gradual pace. At the same time, in a panel discussion at the International Monetary Fund, Powell did not rule out another rate hike to help reduce inflation to the Fed’s 2% target level. He added that “if it becomes appropriate” to raise rates further, “we will not hesitate to do so.” Powell said he believes the Fed faces nearly equal risks of raising its benchmark rate too high, which could derail the economy, or not raising it high enough, which could allow inflation to persist or worsen.

