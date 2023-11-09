Police foundation in Colorado Springs asking community to help with donations towards trauma kits in case of another mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Nearly a year ago, a shooter walked into an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and killed five people and injured more than a dozen.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) began performing medical care which saved many lives that night, according to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs. Nicole Magic, the Executive Director and President of the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs said officers with CSPD were equipped with trauma kits, but they quickly discovered that they needed more supplies from more than one kit. In an effort to learn from this tragedy, CSPD asked the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to help increase officers' access to more life-saving trauma kits.

The police foundation is asking the community to help by donating to the foundation so an additional 250 medical trauma kits can be made. Magic said their goal is to raise $29,000 to create these additional kits. The additional kits will be built into mass trauma bags which will be in every patrol supervisor's vehicle. The mass trauma bag will contain 10 separate trauma kits full of the most used items.

Trauma Kit

Each trauma kit contains:

Two chest seals

Two tourniquets

Once celox bandage

One trauma dressing

These mass trauma bags allow officers to bring the bag into a scene and hand out the additional kits based on the needs of the victim, as one victim might only need the supplies in one kit but a different victim might need specific supplies from four kits. Magic said they plan to have a total of 25 mass trauma bags covering every patrol division in Colorado Springs.

To donate, click here.