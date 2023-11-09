Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.