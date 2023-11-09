Mobile and resilient, the US military is placing a new emphasis on ground troops for Pacific defense

BANGKOK (AP) — As China’s navy grows and its land-based missile systems expand, the United States is reworking its strategy in the Indo-Pacific, particularly as it relates to the defense of Taiwan. This week the Army is concluding its largest exercises in Hawaii so far, training groups of land forces to operate as small groups of mobile units on archipelagos such as the island chains off China’s coast. More than 5,000 troops have been practicing fighting in an island jungle environment against an advanced enemy force, with exercises including paratrooper drops, a long-range air assault, and re-supply by air and sea.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.