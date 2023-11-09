Man accuses riverboat co-captain of assault during Alabama riverfront brawl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Black riverboat co-captain at the center of an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention has been accused of misdemeanor assault in the melee by one of the white boaters in the fight. Montgomery municipal court records show the co-captain faces a misdemeanor assault charge. One of the white men who was charged with misdemeanor assault filed a complaint last month saying the co-captain hit him during the brawl. The riverfront melee happened in August. Montgomery police say the brawl began when the white boaters refused to move their pontoon boat so the city-owned Harriott II riverboat could dock in its designated space. The Montgomery mayor and police chief issued a statement Thursday saying police consider the co-captain to be a victim.

