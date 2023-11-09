Jury rejects insanity defense for man convicted of wedding shooting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has rejected an insanity defense for a man convicted of shooting and wounding a bishop and assaulting the bride and groom at a church wedding ceremony in New Hampshire. Forty-one-year-old Dale Holloway, who acted as his own attorney, pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the October 2019 shootings. He said he was mentally unstable at the time. The shootings happened nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was later sentenced to prison. A separate celebration of life ceremony for the pastor was planned at the church for later that day. Holloway faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

