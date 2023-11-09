Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has awarded over $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former personal assistant after finding his production company engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation. While the jury found De Niro was not personally liable for the abuse, they said his company, Canal Productions, should make two payments of $632,142 to his longtime personal assistant, Graham Chase Robinson. De Niro has been ensnared in dueling legal claims since Robinson quit in April 2019. She has maintained that De Niro and his girlfriend teamed up against her to turn a job she once loved into a nightmare.

