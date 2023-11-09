India, Pakistan border guards trade fire along their frontier in Kashmir; one Indian soldier killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Pakistani soldiers have exchanged gunfire and shelling along their highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir, killing an Indian border guard. Authorities in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir say Pakistani soldiers fired mortars and machine guns at border posts in the southern Jammu area on Wednesday night, calling it “unprovoked.” India’s Border Security Force said in a statement that its soldiers “befittingly responded” and that one of its border guards was killed. The fighting ended early Thursday. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan. Each side often accuses the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region, which both claim in its entirety.

