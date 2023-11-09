Cleaning agent found in the bottled drink that sickened a man and triggered alarm in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say that traces of a cleaning agent have been found in the fizzy drink served to a man in Croatia whose hospitalization with a throat injury triggered alarm across the country. Police say that an analysis of the bottle and glass served to the man at a cafe last weekend in the northern port of Rijeka showed that the contents included a highly alkaline substance. Police say it remains unclear how it got there, and that other bottles of the drink were not contaminated. Croatia’s Health Minister Vili Beros says it was an isolated case. Dozens of other people have reported being sickened in recent days, but authorities say no additional serious injuries have been detected.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.