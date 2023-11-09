California man who’s spent 25 years in prison for murder he didn’t commit has conviction overturned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man who has spent 25 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit has been exonerated and ordered released by a judge after prosecutors agreed he had been wrongly convicted. Miguel Solorio was arrested in 1998 for a fatal drive-by shooting in Whittier, southeast of Los Angeles, and eventually sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge William Ryan on Thursday overturned Solorio’s conviction. Attorneys with the California Innocence Project petitioned for Solorio’s release, arguing that his conviction was based on faulty eyewitness identification practices. Prison officials have five days to process his release.

