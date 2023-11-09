Apple hits setback in dispute with European Union over tax case

LONDON (AP) — Apple might end up on the hook after all for billions of euros in back taxes to Ireland in the latest twist in a longrunning European Union dispute. That’s after a legal opinion Thursday from an adviser to the bloc’s top court. The adviser’s opinion says a decision by a lower court that the U.S. tech giant doesn’t have to repay the 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in taxes “should be set aside.” The ECJ’s opinions aren’t legally binding, but are often followed by the court, which is expected to come up with its legally binding decision next year. The case drew outrage from Apple when it was opened in 2016, with CEO Tim Cook calling it “total political crap.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.