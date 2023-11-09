Andre Iguodala takes over as acting executive director of NBA players’ union
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Andre Iguodala is taking over as the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association after the resignation of Tamika Tremaglio, the union announced Thursday. Tremaglio, the union said, is “stepping down from the position to pursue new opportunities.” The NBPA’s executive committee has approved Iguodala’s appointment, the union said. Tremaglio was not even two full years into her four-year term as executive director.