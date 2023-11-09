Albania’s deal with Italy on migrants has been welcomed by many. But others are confused and angry

SHENGJIN, Albania (AP) — Some in the Western Balkans country saw it as reciprocation when the leaders of Albania and Italy announced a contentious agreement earlier this week to jointly process some asylum applications of migrants arriving by sea. Italy had welcomed thousands of Albanians fleeing poverty after the fall of communism more than three decades ago. And Albania’s current government wanted to pay back the Italians’ hospitality. Albania agreed on Monday to temporarily shelter thousands of migrants while Rome reviews their requests seeking asylum in Italy. Albania will reportedly take care of deporting them if their refugee status is denied by the Italians. The deal has already been criticized by rights organizations and other groups. Ordinary Albanians are divided about the agreement.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.