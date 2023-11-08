Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate whose attorneys say received a death sentence due to false and unscientific expert testimony is facing execution for fatally stabbing an Amarillo man during a robbery more than 33 years ago. Brent Ray Brewer is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. The 53-year-old was condemned for the April 1990 death of 66-year-old Robert Laminack, who was attacked as he was giving Brewer and his girlfriend a ride. Brewer’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution, arguing prosecutors relied on false and discredited expert testimony at his 2009 resentencing trial.

