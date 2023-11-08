Texas businessman at center of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment facing new charges

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas businessman at the center of the scandal that led to the historic impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton has been charged with additional federal crimes. The new indictment of Nate Paul alleges that he defrauded business partners. It adds to earlier charges that the Austin-based real estate developer made false statements to mortgage lenders to obtain $172 million in loans. The 36-year-old pleaded not guilty in June to the eight counts of making false statements while seeking loans from mortgage lenders in the U.S. and Ireland. His attorneys did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the superseding indictment issued Tuesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.