Next Met Gala theme unveiled: the ‘sleeping beauties’ of fashion

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be time to get out those fairytale ballgowns. The theme of the next Met Gala has been unveiled: It’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday revealed the theme of its spring 2024 exhibit, which is launched by the huge party known as the Met Gala. Yet to be announced are the celebrity hosts of the May 6 gala. The “sleeping beauties” referred to in the title of the show are actually treasured garments in the museum’s collection that are so fragile, they need to be housed in what the curators call special glass “coffins.”

