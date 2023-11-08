Netanyahu and Orbán’s close ties bring Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches to Hungary
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Associated Press
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Even before last month’s Hamas attacks in Israel, the leader of Hungary had long promoted his country as the safest in Europe for Jews. Now the Israeli men’s soccer team is taking his word. It is heading to a tiny Hungarian village as it prepares to play its remaining home games in the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament. Fears of antisemitic acts are on the rise around Europe, and concern for the players’ security is top of mind. Now they’ll be in an opulent stadium thought to be the pet project of a well-known soccer fanatic: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán himself.