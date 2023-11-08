Nashville DA seeks change after suspect released from jail is accused of shooting college student
By TRAVIS LOLLER
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville district attorney is calling on the Tennessee legislature to make it easier to commit someone to a mental institution. The move follows the Tuesday arrest of 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor in the shooting of an 18-year-old Belmont University student. Taylor was previously charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon but charges were dropped in May after doctors testified that he was intellectually disabled and not competent to stand trial. Doctors said he did not meet the standard for involuntary commitment, so he was simply released from jail. Taylor is accused of shooting Jillian Ludwig on Tuesday afternoon as she walked in a park. Police say Taylor was shooting at a car when Ludwig was across the street walking on a track.