Murray sidelined for 2nd straight game because of strained right hamstring

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets were without point guard Jamal Murray for a second straight game due to a strained right hamstring. There remains no timetable for his return, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday night before a game against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Murray is off to a hot start for the Nuggets this season as he averages 16.3 points and 7.4 points. He helped Denver to its first NBA championship last season by averaging 26.1 points. The Warriors were missing Draymond Green for personal reasons and Gary Payton II due to an illness.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.