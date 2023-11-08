Michigan responds to Big Ten, saying commissioner doesn’t have discipline authority, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan warned Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti about overstepping his authority and rushing to judgement about an alleged sign-stealing scheme, saying he can’t discipline coach Jim Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy. Two people who have seen Michigan’s response to the Big Ten’s notification of potential discipline shared some of its contents with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share details from the letter. Michigan’s letter states that action can’t be taken by the Big Ten if a formal decision has not been made about whether rules were violated.

