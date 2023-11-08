Skip to Content
AP National News

MGM’s CEO says tentative deal to avoid strike will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union

By
Published 10:43 PM

By RIO YAMAT
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CEO of MGM Resorts International says the company is close to reaching a tentative deal with the Las Vegas hotel workers union. The union is threatening to begin a strike 5 a.m. Friday if negotiations fail. Experts say a walkout is unlikely after a breakthrough deal reached Wednesday morning between the Culinary Workers Union and Caesars Entertainment. The union said Wednesday evening that negotiations were still underway with MGM Resorts. Negotiations with Wynn Resorts will resume Thursday. The union’s chief contract negotiator says they are seeking the same terms as in their tentative contract with Caesars.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content