MGM’s CEO says tentative deal to avoid strike will be reached with Las Vegas hotel workers union

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The CEO of MGM Resorts International says the company is close to reaching a tentative deal with the Las Vegas hotel workers union. The union is threatening to begin a strike 5 a.m. Friday if negotiations fail. Experts say a walkout is unlikely after a breakthrough deal reached Wednesday morning between the Culinary Workers Union and Caesars Entertainment. The union said Wednesday evening that negotiations were still underway with MGM Resorts. Negotiations with Wynn Resorts will resume Thursday. The union’s chief contract negotiator says they are seeking the same terms as in their tentative contract with Caesars.

