Manitou Springs to hold annual Pardi Gras fundraiser

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manikrewe and The Royal Krewe of Manitou are hosting their annual Pardi Gras fundraising event in Manitou Springs.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards the city's annual Carnivale celebration, which typically coincides with Mardi Gras.

Tickets to Pardi Gras are limited and cost $25. Entry includes a Cajun dinner and a drink ticket. Fundraising events include a silent auction, a liquor pool, as well as giveaways and live music.

Pardi Gras is on Thursday, November 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Iron Springs Chateau. That's located at 444 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs.