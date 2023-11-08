Skip to Content
Man with dementia reported missing from Cimarron Hills area of Colorado Springs

William Copeland
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his home Wednesday.

According to the EPCSO, William Copeland has dementia and walked away from his home today on Allens Park Dr. He is described as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing a black top and black pants or shorts.

If you see Mr. Copeland, contact the EPCSO at (719)-390-5555, or call 911.

