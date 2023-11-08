Los Angeles coroner’s investigator accused of stealing a crucifix from around the neck of a dead man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County coroner’s investigator has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a gold chain and crucifix from around the neck of a dead man. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the 34-year-old man faces one felony count of grand theft. Authorities say the investigator was recorded on surveillance video removing the crucifix necklace from the body and placing it in his medical bag. He was also found to be in the possession of rare coins that belonged to a man whose death investigation he had handled. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said his office was cooperating with the investigation.

