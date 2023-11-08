Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas has reached a tentative deal with casino giant Caesars Entertainment that could help avert a sweeping strike. The deal announced early Wednesday marks a major breakthrough after several months of unsuccessful negotiations. It comes just days before tens of thousands of hospitality workers could walk off the job and onto picket lines. Deals haven’t been reached with MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts. The tentative agreement with Caesars could provide the momentum needed for the union to win new contracts for all 35,000 of its members. They have been working under expired contracts at properties owned or operated by the casino companies.

