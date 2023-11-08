KRDO and Care and Share Food Bank partner for annual food drive Thursday at American Furniture Warehouse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, KRDO is partnering with Care and Share Food Bank for our annual Season of Sharing Food Drive.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Furniture Warehouse, located on the west side of I-25, near the Fillmore exit.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off non-perishable food donations any time from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is drive-thru style, you just pull up, pop the trunk, and we will take your food donations.