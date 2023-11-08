Human body parts found in plastic bag in Encino, police say

By Rob Hayes

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Human body parts were found inside a bag Wednesday morning in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The discovery was reported to police around 6:15 a.m. near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue. The call originally described human remains inside a plastic bag in a dumpster behind a nearby strip mall.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding where officers blocked off the parking lot, focusing on several dumpsters and trash bins. It’s not immediately known if this may be linked to a crime or if anyone is being sought.

Meanwhile, residents who were in the area during the discovery were left shocked.

“I think it was kind of weird to drive up and be blocked off along the boulevard and into the little center over here and to find out that there were body parts there … in Encino!” said one resident. “We’ve had a lot of crime in Encino over the last couple of months.”

