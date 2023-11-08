Homicide victim from 1987 identified by Colorado Bureau of Investigation

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- A homicide victim from 1987 in Jackson County, Colorado has now been identified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nearly 36 years later.

Using Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) and other advancements in technology, along with help from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations, detectives were able to identify the victim as 24-year-old Jerry A. Mikkelson.

According to the CBI, on October 18, 1987, Mikkelson’s body was discovered on a Forest Service Road located 15 miles north of Walden and 5 miles from the Wyoming border.

Mikkelson was wearing a vest with the initials “L.B.L” written on a tag inside of the vest.

Through soil samples found in his hair, officials with the CBI stated they believed that Mikkelson was murdered in Wyoming and brought to Colorado.

Mikkelson’s remains were exhumed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, CBI, and DCI earlier this year on June 28, 2023.

The exhumation resulted in new DNA samples and the discovery of a surgical titanium rod in the right femur. Mikkelson’s family was able to confirm he had broken his femur 6 years before his death, which resulted in the titanium rod.

According to the missing persons report filed by a family member, Mikkelson willingly left his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 8, 1983.

It is believed Mikkelson spent time in Pittsburgh PA, Olathe KS, Wyoming, and possibly Colorado.

Mikkelson was born on August 12, 1963. He was described as 5’9” and about 160 lbs. at the time of his disappearance, with brown eyes and brown hair that had a naturally curly/wavy texture.

Anyone with information about Mikkelson or the homicide is asked to contact tips@jacksoncountyco.gov or by leaving a message on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-875-7069.