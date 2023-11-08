H-E-B Embarks On A Green Mission with “Trees For Texans”

By Francis Page, Jr.

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a magnificent display of environmental stewardship, H-E-B has unveiled its “Trees for Texans” program, an ambitious green venture launched in tandem with Texas Arbor Day. This initiative pledges to enhance Texas landscapes by planting an array of native trees, thereby cultivating healthier environments for educational institutions, community spaces, and ensuring the well-being of future Texans.

The “Trees for Texans” program, set to extend its roots year-round, will see H-E-B Partners collaborating closely with schools and nonprofit organizations to plant hundreds of trees. This initiative not only promises a verdant future but also serves as a combatant against urban heat islands, as identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Urban heat islands occur in metropolitan areas, where the prevalence of concrete over green spaces results in high- er temperatures. By planting native trees, H-E-B intends to offer much-needed shade and a cooler climate for urban communities.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with H-E-B to catalyze the Trees for Texans program,” expressed Joni Carswell, CEO Texans By Nature”

In an impactful alliance with Texan by Nature, a nonprofit championing conservation efforts across the state, H-E-B is dedicated to conducting comprehensive land and heat analyses. These studies will pinpoint schools, especially those in proximity to new H-E-B stores, that will most benefit from the greening of their campuses.

Joni Carswell, the CEO and President of Texan by Nature, lauds the partnership with H-E-B, recognizing the profound influence this initiative will have on Texas’s environmental and educational landscape. Not only does it promise cooler temperatures and purer air quality, but it also provides invaluable outdoor learning opportunities for Texans youth.

Furthermore, the program, in association with the Texas A&M Forest Service, enriches students’ learning experiences by integrating a tree education curriculum and offering Certified Arborist Training to enhance the expertise of school grounds staff in tree care.

Leslie Sweet, H-E-B’s Managing Director of Sustainability & Environmental Affairs, articulates the company’s vision: to conserve and beautify Texas. H-E-B aspires for the “Trees for Texans” program to be a cornerstone in creating healthier habitats for schools and communities, nurturing a greener future for the state.

In a generous extension of support, H-E-B and Texan by Nature are granting nonprofits the opportunity to secure $5,000 for state-wide tree-planting missions. These grants will encourage conservation efforts and community engagement through volunteer participation. Initially offering a single grant per region, H-E-B aims to expand this generosity with eighteen grants distributed across six regions.

H-E-B continues its allegiance with the Arbor Day Foundation to bolster reforestation endeavors. Since 2018, their collaborative effort has led to the planting of 30,000 native trees annually in Texas forests, significantly contributing to air quality, water purification, wildlife habitats, and stronger community bonds with nature.

HEB.com

