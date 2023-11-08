Five Houston Restaurants and Businesses Honoring Veterans with Free Meals and More this Veterans Day

By Francis Page, Jr.

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — As Veterans Day approaches this Saturday, November 11, those who have served, and currently serve, in the US Armed Forces will be celebrated for their service and valor and recognized with special offers and discounts at establishments across the country. Houston is home to more than 300,000 veterans, the second largest veteran population in the United States. In recognition of our military heroes, here are five Houston businesses who are gratefully honoring local veterans and active-duty service members with free meals and more on Veterans Day:

Avalanche Food Group (AFG), owners of eight Houston Area Twin Peaks restaurants, will be honoring veterans and active military service members with a FREE Lunch at all of their Twin Peaks restaurants in the Greater Houston Area (Beaumont, Bryan, Houston 290, Houston-Kirby, Houston-Kirkwood, Shenandoah, Webster) and Corpus Christi, Texas, on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 11am-3pm! Retired and active military members are invited to order a complimentary lunch entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu that includes:

Cheeseburger + Fries

Smoked Chicken Street Tacos

Chicken Tenders + Fries

Chicken or Shrimp Caesar Salad This special offer is available for dine-in only and requires presentation of a valid military ID. Avalanche Food Group’s gesture is a token of appreciation for the dedication and sacrifice of our military personnel. The Twin Peaks girls will also pay tribute with military camo tops on Veterans Day as they serve those who have served our nation.

Taste Kitchen + Bar will honor retired and active military personnel with a Free Breakfast on Veterans Day.

Taste Kitchen + Bar, Houston’s number one all-day brunch destination, is showing their appreciation for the dedication and service of retired and active military personnel with a Free Breakfast on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023! From 8am to 11am, military service members will be treated to one complimentary Breakfast Menu item at Taste Kitchen + Bar, located at 420 Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Houston.

Both veterans and active-duty service members are invited to enjoy a complimentary dine-in breakfast entrée at Taste Kitchen + Bar with the presentation of their military ID.

Lotus Seafood is honoring veterans and active military service members with a complementary Veterans Day Lunch choice of Fish Fillets with Fries or Shrimp and Fries at all five Houston Area locations.

Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is honoring veterans and active military service members with a FREE lunch on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023! From 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, retired and active military members are invited to indulge in a delicious, complimentary lunch featuring a choice of either 2 Fish Fillets and Fries or 6 Shrimp and Fries. This generous offer extends across all Lotus Seafood locations in the Houston Area including:

Lotus Pearland: 11710 Broadway St., Suite 128, Pearland, TX 77584

Lotus Bissonnet At 59: 9531 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

Lotus Kirkwood: 2825 S. Kirkwood Rd., Suite 300, Houston, TX 77082

Lotus Veterans: 10092 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

Lotus Stafford (Newest Location): 2903 S Main St. Suite A, Stafford, TX 77477

This gesture serves as a small token of gratitude for the courageous dedication and sacrifices made by retired and active-duty service members in the Houston community. The special Veterans Day Lunch offer is available for dine-in only and requires the presentation of a valid military ID.

Comfort Foodies is offering Free signature Empanadas exclusively for veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day.

Comfort Foodies, a vibrant eatery where Southern Soul and Caribbean flavors unite, is extending a heartfelt tribute to veterans and active military personnel this Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. In appreciation for their service, Comfort Foodies is offering veterans a Free signature Beef, Chicken, or Spinach Empanada! The special offer will be available all day, from 11am to 9pm.

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, veterans and military service members need only to present their valid military ID at Comfort Foodies, located at 8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Ste B, in Houston, on Veterans Day!

Right Choice Urgent Care, a leading provider of immediate healthcare solutions in the Cypress community, will offer veterans and active military service members Free Flu Shots on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023! The free flu shots will be available from 10am-2pm on Veterans Day at the Right Choice Urgent Care clinic, located at 9818 Fry Road, Suite #160 in Cypress. No appointment is necessary to receive a flu shot, veterans and service members need only show their military ID. To take advantage of any of these offers, local veterans and active military members need only show proof of military service, such as military ID, Veterans Affairs cards, or discharge papers.

