Exhausted Jokic scores 35 points, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors 108-105

DENVER (AP) — An exhausted Nikola Jokic had 35 points and 13 rebounds in more than 36 minutes of action to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-105 on Wednesday night. Reggie Jackson, filling in for an injured Jamal Murray, added 20 points to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to an NBA-best 8-1 overall and 6-0 at home. Michael Porter Jr. scored 17 points for Denver, and Aaron Gordon added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Curry, fresh off winning the Western Conference player of the week award, was hounded all night, mostly by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and finished with 23 points for Golden State. Klay Thompson had 15.

