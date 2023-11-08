Edmunds: The midsize trucks you need to know about for 2024

It’s a great time to be in the market for a midsize truck. Midsize trucks are a viable option for truck shoppers looking for something that’s smaller and less expensive than a full-size truck. But a lot is happening right now that potential truck buyers might not know about. Popular models such as Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma are fully redesigned. Others like the Jeep Gladiator and Nissan Frontier are receiving significant new features and capabilities. Edmunds experts report on which trucks are the most promising for 2024.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.