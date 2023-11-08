Celebrating 55 Years of Empowerment: Join the Houston Area Urban League’s Milestone Gala

By Francis Page, Jr.

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Join the movement that’s transforming lives in Houston! This 2023, we mark a momentous occasion — the 55th anniversary of the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL), a beacon for civil rights and social justice since 1968. As proud stewards of a legacy that began with the visionary leadership of Judson Robinson, Sr., Quentin Mease, Gerald Hines, and their co-founders, we are thrilled to invite you to our Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala.

🎉 Event: Annual Equal Opportunity Day Gala

🗓 Date: December 16, 2023

📍 Venue: Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston

🌟 Theme: “Celebrating 55 Years of Legacy and Service.”

This special evening not only commemorates our founders’ foresight but also honors the dedication of community pillars who have fueled the journey toward economic self-reliance, political empowerment, and equality for minorities. We will proudly present Dave Lesar, CEO of CenterPoint Energy, with the Gerald D. Hines Corporate Service Award for his exceptional commitment to HAUL’s mission. Reverend William A. Lawson and Dr. Judith Craven will also receive our highest accolades, the Heritage and Legacy Awards, for their tireless commitment to public service and racial equity.

2023 has been a groundbreaking year for HAUL. Hosting the National Urban League Conference, we furthered education with 10,000 backpack donations and sparked vital national conversations. The Center for Social Justice and Education burgeoned, offering unparalleled learning, workforce development, and advocacy for thousands.

Yet, the path ahead demands more action, more commitment. Your support is crucial to our continued service to Houston’s underserved communities.

🌐 Be a Sponsor: As a sponsor, you’re not just attending an event — you’re championing a cause and igniting change.

💡 Become a Corporate Leader: Your leadership can pave the way for a future where justice and equality flourish.

🤝 Join the Legacy: Together, let’s build on our 55-year legacy to create a future brimming with opportunity and justice.

For inquiries or to confirm your participation:

📧 Email: support@haul.org

📞 Phone: (713) 393-8700 Or reach out directly to us for a personal conversation on how you can make a significant impact.

Your presence will be the greatest honor — and your support, the strongest pillar for our mission. Let’s unite for a night of celebration and a future of boundless potential.

With warm regards,

Judson Robinson, III & Dr. Ruth Simmons

#HAUL55 #EmpowermentLegacy #EODGala2023 #HoustonAreaUrbanLeague #SocialJustice #CommunityImpact #HoustonEvents

