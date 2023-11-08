Candidate who wouldn’t denounce Moms for Liberty chapter after Hitler quote wins Indiana mayor race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — A Republican candidate who refused to denounce a local Moms for Liberty Chapter that used a quote by Adolf Hitler in a newsletter earlier this year has won the election for mayor of Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis. While Sue Finkam condemned the use of the quote this summer, the race gained widespread attention after her Democratic challenger, Miles Nelson, called on her to denounce the group that champions “parental rights” during a public debate. Moms for Liberty is a national conservative group and is considered an “anti-government extremist group” by a a hate and extremism watchdog.

