Azerbaijan’s president addresses a military parade in Karabakh and says ‘we showed the whole world’

Hundreds of Azerbaijani soldiers have paraded through the capital city of the Karabakh region that came under full control of Azerbaijan in September after a lightning rout of ethnic Armenian forces. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said in an address at the parade in Khankendi on Wednesday that “we showed the whole world the strength, determination and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.” The city is called Stepanakert by Armenians. It was the headquarters of the self-declared separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan regained parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and most of the surrounding territory in 2020 after a six-week war. Azerbaijan then launched a blitz in September that forced the separatist forces to disband.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.