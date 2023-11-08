Amid Rising Suicide Rates, Harris Health Expert Advocates for Post-Pandemic Education

By Francis Page, Jr.

Nov. 8, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Three years have passed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a concerning trend has emerged. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been a 2.6% increase in suicide rates for 2021 and 2022. This brings the annual total of suicides in the United States to nearly 50,000. Dr. Asim Shah, Chief of Psychiatry at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital, finds this situation tragic and calls for greater education and research to understand the pandemic’s role in this surge in suicides.

Dr. Shah acknowledges that the causes of suicide are multifaceted, often linked to depression and other mental health conditions that many in the community are still struggling with as a result of the pandemic.

“Since the COVID pandemic, hospital admissions of patients with substance abuse and aggressive or agitated behavior have increased,” says Dr. Shah, who is also a professor at the Menninger Department of Psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine.

Various factors can contribute to suicide, including socioeconomic status and access to healthcare. Dr. Shah highlights the influence of race and ethnicity in this context. The report reveals a rise in suicide rates among Black or African Americans by 3.6%, Hispanic or Latino by 4.3%, Asian by 5.7%, and White by 2.1%.

“When assessing these individuals, we must consider their socioeconomic status and whether they have access to employment to sustain their livelihood,” Dr. Shah emphasizes. “Lack of access can lead to depression, hopelessness, and other health issues. Access to healthcare is critical. Imagine dealing with a severe illness or chronic pain without any means to address it. These circumstances can drive individuals to contemplate self-harm when they see no way out.”

In addition to socioeconomic factors, Dr. Shah underscores the impact of reduced social interaction during the pandemic. He emphasizes that social distancing measures made it challenging for people to maintain a sense of normalcy during the initial years of the COVID crisis.

“During the first year, ‘social distancing’ became more like ‘social isolation’ – staying home, avoiding social outings, and isolating ourselves,” he points out. “Another phenomenon called ‘touch starvation’ occurred when people didn’t receive the necessary physical touch. While physical distancing was necessary, I would have preferred we emphasized physical distancing over social distancing. We need socialization for our well-being.”

Dr. Shah clarifies that while mental illness can lead to suicide, it’s not the sole cause.

“It’s not always accurate to attribute suicide to mental illness,” he explains. “Suicide can result from impulsive actions triggered by emotional turmoil. For example, if someone experiences a devastating breakup and contemplates self-harm, it’s a set of instant emotions. It’s not necessarily depression because if their mood improves within an hour, they may feel fine again. Clinical diagnosis requires a sustained depressive episode of at least two weeks.”

Regardless of its causes, suicide remains a leading cause of death. Dr. Shah believes that reducing the stigma surrounding suicide is crucial to mitigating these incidents.

“Suicide is often underreported,” he asserts. “There are over a million suicide survivors, many of whom make subsequent attempts. A previous suicide attempt is the number one risk factor for future suicide. Our responsibility is to provide education to save them from future suicide attempts.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the national hotline 988 (Suicide and Crisis Lifeline).

