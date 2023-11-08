21 Syrian pro-government militiamen killed in overnight ambush by Islamic State group, reports say
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian pro-government media and an opposition war monitor say the Islamic State group ambushed pro-government militiamen in an overnight attack in the country’s east, killing at least 21 fighters. Sham FM radio reported that the militiamen from the pro-government National Defense Places were ambushed in the village of al-Kawm in the central Syrian desert. It’s located between the government-held city of Homs and south of the city of Raqqa, which is under control of U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces. Syrian officials did not comment on the attack, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility from IS. The attack comes as violence is rising elsewhere in Syria.