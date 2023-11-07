Washington and Oregon on course for another clash before Pac-12 teams part ways in league breakup

DENVER (AP) — The Pac-12 has two teams in No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon that are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The league also has two programs in Washington State and Oregon State that are about to be left behind when schools scatter from the conference after the season. For 10 Pac-12 programs, it’s off to the promise of greener pastures in mega-conferences. The question that remains is how big is too big for a league. The Big 12 expands to 16 with the incoming Pac-12 arrivals, while the Big Ten balloons to 18 and the ACC to 17. Some programs may end up getting lost in the reshuffle.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.