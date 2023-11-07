Washington and Oregon on course for another clash before Pac-12 teams part ways in league breakup
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Pac-12 has two teams in No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon that are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The league also has two programs in Washington State and Oregon State that are about to be left behind when schools scatter from the conference after the season. For 10 Pac-12 programs, it’s off to the promise of greener pastures in mega-conferences. The question that remains is how big is too big for a league. The Big 12 expands to 16 with the incoming Pac-12 arrivals, while the Big Ten balloons to 18 and the ACC to 17. Some programs may end up getting lost in the reshuffle.