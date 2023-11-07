Skate in the Park opens for the season Friday in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ice skating in Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs returns for the season this Friday.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Skate in the Park runs from Friday, Nov. 10 to Wednesday, Jan. 31. The grand opening celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 17.

Admission is $10 per skater and includes skate rentals. Children age four and under are free with a paid adult and a $1 discount is available all season for patrons with a valid military or first responder ID.

For more information, visit DowntownCS.com/Skate.