Japan’s Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game ‘The Legend of Zelda’

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game “The Legend of Zelda.” The Japanese maker behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday said it’s financing the movie with Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will be directed by Wes Ball, the American director of the upcoming “Planet of the Apes” film. It’s being co-produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., which is behind the live-action Spider-Man films and headed by Avi Arad. The move highlights Nintendo’s strategy to leverage various aspects of its business, including theme parks and merchandising to boost machine and software sales, and vice versa.

