‘Extraterrestrials’ return to Mexico’s congress as journalist presses case for ‘non-human beings’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower chamber of Mexico’s congress has once again turned to spectacle, giving hours of its time to a controversial character pressing the case for “non-human beings” he said were found in Peru. Less than three weeks after Category 5 Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, the Chamber of Deputies spent more than three hours listening to journalist José Jaime Maussan and his group of Peruvian doctors. Maussan and some Mexican lawmakers became the subject of international ridicule in September when he presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”

