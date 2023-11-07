DEA collects nearly 8,000 pounds of prescription meds from Colorado during drug take-back day

COLORADO, (KRDO) - October 28 was National Drug Take Back Day and Coloradans turned in nearly 8,000 pounds of prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) reports that nationwide, the agency, along with local law enforcement partners, collected 599,897 pounds of unneeded medications at 4,675 collection sites.

According to the DEA, 7,988 pounds of medications were collected in Colorado, with just over 18,500 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 200 sites throughout the Rocky Mountain Region of Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming.

The DEA said the National Drug Take Back Day has removed almost 17.9 million pounds of unneeded medications from across the country over the past decade-plus.

For more information, visit https://www.dea.gov/