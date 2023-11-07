Buddhist temple firebombed by man seen throwing Molotov cocktail, video shows

By Daniela Hurtado

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) — The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s office is looking into why someone tried to burn down the Huyen Trang Buddhist Meditation Centre in New Caney on Sunday night.

The owners of the facility told Eyewitness News that they are thankful no one was hurt.

On Monday night, the owner spoke only with ABC13 and shared the video showing the moment a person was seen throwing a bottle on fire into the facility.

Surveillance video captures the moment someone snuck onto the grounds of the center and threw a firebomb into the building, through a window.

“I help people. I don’t do anything wrong,” Susan Nguyen, the facility director, said.

Nguyen said her mission through the facility is to help educate the community about meditation and peace. She said she’s not angry. She’s just unsure why someone would do this.

“I feel very scared,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said she had a friend staying in the center who sprung into action. He’s seen on video using a carpet to put the fire out. Another person was seen putting out the rest of the fire with a fire extinguisher.

She’s glad no one was hurt. But now she has a lot of questions. She said in October 2022, her mobile home on the same land randomly caught on fire in the middle of the night.

All that’s left of that home are the charred pieces and the frame of what once stood. She was told it was because of an electrical issue, but now she wonders if all of this may be too much of a coincidence.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance images, you’re asked to contact authorities in Montgomery County.

