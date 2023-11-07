Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco still on track but no major breakthroughs expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping remain on track to meet during next week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Neither the U.S. nor China has announced exactly when the meeting will take place. The White House believes it will be able to make some modest announcements as part of the face-to-face, but fundamental differences in the relationship will remain unchanged. That’s according to a person familiar with planning for the meeting who was not authorized to comment publicly. The White House announced late last month that they had an agreement in principle with Beijing for Biden and Xi to meet at APEC. It will be the first engagement between the leaders in a year.

By AAMER MADHANI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

