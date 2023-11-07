Biden will meet with United Auto Workers president in Illinois on Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Thursday in Belvidere, Illinois, with the head of the United Auto Workers union. Biden will deliver remarks and meet with UAW members and the union’s president, Shawn Fain. The event will be an opportunity for the president and Fain to publicly showcase tentative contract agreements that ended a nearly 45-day union strike that targeted General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The two leaders are expected to highlight plans to reopen an auto factory that Stellantis wanted to close. The White House says Biden will “highlight his commitment to delivering for working families and creating good-paying union jobs.”

