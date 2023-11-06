Youngkin and NAACP spar over felony voting rights ahead of decisive Virginia elections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP says Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration lacks clear standards for how it restores voting rights for convicted felons who served their sentences. The group said Monday that many are frustrated and unable to vote in Tuesday’s nationally watched state elections. The NAACP’s statement follows the Youngkin administration’s release of records Friday related to the voting restoration process. The NAACP said applicants received no explanation or justification for their denials. The group also said that the state has provided no stated criteria for who is eligible or ineligible for restoring their voting rights.

By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

