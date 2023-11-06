Virginia’s capital city voting again on whether to allow a casino

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Voters in Virginia’s capital city are deciding whether developers can move forward with a proposed $562 million resort casino. A referendum on whether to allow the gambling and entertainment complex is before Richmond voters for a second time in Tuesday’s election. The city narrowly rejected the proposal two years ago. The developers returned with a retooled proposal and invested around $10 million into a pro-casino campaign aimed at building support for the project. It has the backing of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney but has also faced considerable opposition. Developers say a casino would create 1,300 permanent jobs and reap $30 million in annual tax revenue.

