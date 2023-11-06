‘The Family Chantel’ star Pedro Jimeno breaks his silence on divorce and the show’s ending

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Family Chantel” star Pedro Jimeno, who is recently divorced from Chantel Everett, says the “damage is done” and “it’s not going to be any reconciliation in the future.” The drama will play out on the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit TLC show, which begins Monday. During the season, they wrap up the last of their shared marital responsibilities. Last season, the couple experienced plenty of drama resulting in a tumultuous relationship and plenty of accusations. Jimeno and Everett were previously standouts on TLC’s popular “90 Day Fiancé” reality TV show. “The Family Chantel” airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.

